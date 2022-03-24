Peshawar BRT to Add More Buses to Its Fleet

TransPeshawar is set to add 86 new buses to its fleet. The service provider will procure new buses from the same Chinese automaker owing to the increase in popularity of Peshawar BRT.

As per a media report, the new batch will be used for new feeder routes. An official statement from TransPeshawar claimed that due to the growing popularity and use of BRT service, the company will grow the fleet to maximize its utility.

ALSO READ Malaysia To Get Pakistani Proton Saga as an Upgrade

The statement highlighted that:

TransPeshawar would purchase 86 State-of-the-art new buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes on time. After the arrival of 86 new buses, a total of 244 buses would be in BRT’s fleet [and] more feeder routes will start soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra stated that the government is working aggressively towards optimizing the public transport sector. He added that 6 additional feeder routes have been approved to further facilitate the people of Peshawar.

Jhagra further mentioned that the new feeder routes will stretch among Hayatabad Phase 1 extension, Nasirbagh Road, Regi Model Town (RMT), Chamkani – Jhagra, Pabbi, Warsak Road, Khyber Road, and Charsadda Road.

Recent Accolades

Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) received the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award earlier last month. The award ceremony in Washington DC celebrated three cities from around the world that modernized their infrastructure, prioritized sustainability, and broadened access and mobility for people.

Peshawar was nominated for offering modern transportation solutions to 200,000 passengers on a daily basis. Also, during that same month, the technical committee of the BRT Standard ranked Peshawar’s BRT system as Gold Standard Service.

ALSO READ All Car Companies Are Increasing Prices by 15 Percent: Report

The BRT Standard Technical Committee specialists evaluate each service as per the international best practices. One of its members, Dr. Walter Hook, commented that BRT Peshawar has been consistent in all aspects of the international best practices.