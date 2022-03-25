Chery Pakistan Reveals Official Price of Tiggo 8 Pro SUV

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) has finally revealed the price of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV in the Pakistani market. The development comes a day after GNL revealed the booking date for the SUV.

According to details, GNL has set the ex-factory price of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV at Rs. 6.6 million. GNL will start taking bookings for the SUV from 26 March.

GNL has been teasing the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV for more than a year, intensifying the excitement and anticipation among both enthusiasts and buyers with each passing day.

GNL has already launched a digital media campaign for the promotion of the SUV and the company is expected to hold a formal launch event after Ramazan.

Taking the expected timeframe of formal launch into account, the deliveries of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV are likely to begin within 3 to 6 months after that.

If GNL manages to deliver the SUV in line with its demand, it could take over both its direct competitors in the domestic market; KIA Sorento which starts from Rs. 6.8 million and Changan Oshan X7 which starts from Rs. 5.75 million.

More on Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV. In December 2021, GNL hosted Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro’s official reveal in Karachi, where it announced that both SUVs will be available for sale in Pakistan soon.

The Tiggo 8 Pro will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 195 horsepower (hp) and 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to front wheels only.

In the international market, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes in multiple trim levels, each varying in terms of safety and convenience features.

The common features include Keyless Entry and Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, and a modern infotainment system.

Given its features, practicality, and overall popularity of SUVs, the Tiggo 8 Pro will certainly make an impact in the Pakistani market.