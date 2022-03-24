Booking Date Revealed for Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) is finally ready to launch the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV in Pakistan. The company has been teasing the SUV’s arrival for over a year, causing curiosity and excitement among enthusiasts and buyers.

A report has stated that the company will begin taking bookings for Tiggo 8 Pro on March 26, 2022. Our sources have confirmed this report but stated that the company will only begin its campaigns on digital media tomorrow and that the formal launch event will take place after Ramadan.

They added that the company will also announce its price along with the booking amount on Saturday.

Details and Expected Price

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that will compete with Kia Sorento and Changan Oshan X7. The Tiggo 8 Pro will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 195 horsepower (hp) and 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to front wheels only.

The Tiggo 8 Pro will have features such as Keyless Entry and Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, fully-digital gauge cluster, a modern infotainment system, leather-wrapped seats, and steering, among other amenities.

Gandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) began shipping locally assembled units of Tiggo 8 Pro to dealerships across Pakistan earlier this week. The news came from a trustworthy source, who also shared the photos of a batch of SUVs loaded on a car carrier.

The Tiggo 8 Pro will likely be positioned as a direct competitor to Oshan X7 with a price tag of around Rs. 6.5 million. Given its features, practicality, and overall popularity of SUVs, the Tiggo 8 Pro will certainly make an impact in Pakistan.