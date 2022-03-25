David Warner Gets Into Ugly Exchange With Umpire

The final Test between Pakistan and Australia was stopped on day 4 after David Warner and the field umpire exchanged some arguments as the umpires issued several warnings to the opener for encroaching on the danger zone of the pitch.

According to the details, during the first session of day 4, Warner argued that he has the right to move out of the crease while facing spin, and he even spoke with captain, Babar Azam.

“You want me to play my shot like this…”, Warner gestured towards the side of the wicket and was heard over the stump mic to which umpire Ahsan Raza responded with “Yes, you have to move.”

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me,” Warner said.

Players and umpires are currently having a lengthy debate over where David Warner is treading on the pitch when stepping forward after playing some shots. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/KZ0wKgfAVb — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) March 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that ICC had suspended the opening batter for being involved in a ball-tampering attempt in 2018 at Cape Town, South Africa in 2019.

Previously in 2019-20, Aleem Dar had awarded five penalty runs against Australia after Warner ran on the danger zone of the pitch intentionally against New Zealand.

David Warner lost his wicket to Shaheen while commentators expressed mixed reactions over the incident. Simon Katich backed Warner, stating that it was the right of the batter to move down the track while facing spinners. Waqar Younis, on the other hand, questioned why only fast bowlers get penalized for walking on the danger zone.