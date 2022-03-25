Ministry of Science and Technology to Launch Its YouTube Channel

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has decided to launch its own YouTube channel.

The project ‘Popularization of Science through Mass Media’ was approved by the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on 25 May 2021 at a total cost of Rs. 62.407 million, according to documents available with ProPakistani.

The project includes the promotion of science and technology through print and electronic media and the establishment of a YouTube channel by the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF). It is aimed majorly at the popularization of science, and the ministry has proposed allocations of Rs. 30 million for the financial year 2022-2023 for this purpose.

Studios for the YouTube channel will be built in both the PSF and the MoST.

The PSF is the apex body for the promotion and funding of scientific and technological research, and the popularization of science in the country. Scientific knowledge is the need of the hour and the YouTube channel will play a vital role in disseminating such information besides popularizing science, according to the ministry.

The federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz, has told the PSF to start working on the project. PSF officials mentioned that it is ready to execute the project and the hiring of staff will soon begin.

This project is very important as it will help in promoting science projects and disseminating information about new research to the public.