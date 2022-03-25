Punjab University Announces Spring Vacations

The Punjab University has announced two-week-long spring vacations in all departments, institutes, centers, as well as schools and colleges affiliated with the university.

According to the official notification issued by the Register Punjab University, the university will remain closed from 28 March to 8 April on account of spring break.

ALSO READ Punjab University Announces Schedule For Annual and Supplementary Exams

Today will be the last day of academic activities at the university. All departments, institutes, centers, and schools and colleges affiliated with the university will reopen on Monday, 11 March.

In a separate development from earlier this week, the Punjab University announced the schedule of supplementary exams 2021 and annual exams 2022 of Associate Degrees, BA, BSc, MA, MSc, LLB (3 years/5 years).

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive As It Gets Underway Today

The supplementary exams for all parts of MA/MSc and LLB will commence from 11 May.

Whereas, the annual exams of both parts of Associate Degrees in Arts/Science and BA/BSc will start from 27 July while the annual exams of all parts of B.Com, MA/MSc, and LLB will start from 25 August.