All You Need to Know About Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive As It Gets Underway Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive today with an aim to revive the sports culture in the country by promoting sports at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

According to details, the inauguration ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will be held at Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex, Islamabad.

ALSO READ Breaking: Two Army Pilots Martyred in Helicopter Crash in Siachin

Speaking ahead of the official launch, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, said that the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will be the biggest sports program in Pakistan’s history.

Here is all you need to about the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive:

What is Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive?

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive is being launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Under the initiative, the IPC Ministry and HEC will hold 12 sports talent hunt programs for males and 10 for females across 25 regions all over the country in which individuals aged between 11 and 25 years will be able to participate.

Advertisement

Males will be able to take part in talent hunt programs for football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Females will be able to take part in talent hunt programs for football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

Male and female athletes selected through the talent hunt will be given further training and they would compete in a national level sports league under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

ALSO READ Pakistan Bans Travel From Eight More Countries

High-Performance Centers

Under the initiative, high-performance centers (HPCs) will be established in 12 universities all over the country to train the players selected through the sports talent hunt programs.

The HPCs will be set up in the following universities:

Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

University of Punjab

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

University of Karachi

Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari

University of Peshawar

Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan

International Islamic University, Islamabad

Quetta University

Karakoram International University, Gilgit

Besides, an HPC, that is already under construction at the NED University Karachi, will serve as a movement analysis laboratory for the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.