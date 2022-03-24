Punjab University Announces Schedule For Annual and Supplementary Exams

Punjab University has announced starting dates of supplementary exams 2021 and annual exams 2022 of Associate Degrees, BA, BSc, MA, MSc, LLB (3 years/5 years).
According to the notification issued by Deputy Controller (Conduct) for Controller of Examinations, the supplementary exams for all parts of MA/MSc and LLB will commence from 11 May.
Supplementary Exams 2021
|Sr. No.
|Degree Program
|Exam
|Date
|1.
|MA/ MSc
|Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2021
|11 May 2022
|2.
|LLB (3 years)
|Part-I, II, and III supplementary examinations 2021
|3.
|LLB (5 years)
|Part-I, II, III, IV, and V supplementary examinations 2021
Annual Exams 2022
The annual exams of both parts of Associate Degrees in Arts/Science and BA/BSc will start from 27 July.
|Sr. No.
|Degree Program
|Exam
|Date
|1.
|Associate Degrees (Arts/Science)
|Part-I & II annual examinations 2022
|27 July 2022
|2.
|BA/BSc
|Part-I & II annual examinations 2022
The annual exams of all parts of B.Com, MA/MSc, and LLB will start from 25 August.
|Sr. No.
|Degree Program
|Exam
|Date
|1.
|MA/MSc
|Part-I and II annual examinations 2022
|25 August 2022
|2.
|B.Com
|Part-I and II annual examinations 2022
|3.
|LLB (3 years)
|Part-I, II, and III annual examinations 2022
|4.
|LLB (5 years)
|Part-I, II, III, IV, V annual examinations 2022