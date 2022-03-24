Punjab University Announces Schedule For Annual and Supplementary Exams

Punjab University has announced starting dates of supplementary exams 2021 and annual exams 2022 of Associate Degrees, BA, BSc, MA, MSc, LLB (3 years/5 years).

According to the notification issued by Deputy Controller (Conduct) for Controller of Examinations, the supplementary exams for all parts of MA/MSc and LLB will commence from 11 May.

ALSO READ Clueless Pakistan Register Worst Batting Collapse in Test History [List]

Supplementary Exams 2021

Sr. No. Degree Program Exam Date 1. MA/ MSc Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2021 11 May 2022 2. LLB (3 years) Part-I, II, and III supplementary examinations 2021 3. LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV, and V supplementary examinations 2021

Annual Exams 2022

The annual exams of both parts of Associate Degrees in Arts/Science and BA/BSc will start from 27 July.

Sr. No. Degree Program Exam Date 1. Associate Degrees (Arts/Science) Part-I & II annual examinations 2022 27 July 2022 2. BA/BSc Part-I & II annual examinations 2022

ALSO READ PCB Announces Ticket Prices for Pakistan-Australia ODI Series

The annual exams of all parts of B.Com, MA/MSc, and LLB will start from 25 August.