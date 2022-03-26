Punjab Announces Annual Exam Schedule for Matric and Inter

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has finalized the starting dates of matriculation and intermediate annual examinations for all educational boards in the province.

According to details, tenth class exams will begin from 10 May while ninth class exams will start from 26 May. The last date to submit admission forms with the normal fee for matric exams was 22 March.

ALSO READ Punjab to Change Matric and Inter Exam Model and Abolish Supplementary Papers

On the other hand, inter part one exams will start from 18 June while part two exams will begin from 4 July. The last date to submit admission forms with the normal fee for inter exams is 31 March.

While PBCC has allowed the educational boards to make their own date sheets for matric and inter exams, all educational boards are required to start exams of matric and inter from the dates finalized by PBCC.

ALSO READ Punjab University Announces Schedule For Annual and Supplementary Exams

In a separate development, the Education Ministry of Punjab has reportedly decided to abolish the supplementary examinations of matriculation and intermediate.

Instead of supplementary exams, annual exams will be held twice a year. The first annual exams will be held as originally scheduled while the second annual exams will take place after the respective result declaration of matric and inter.