Punjab to Change Matric and Inter Exam Model and Abolish Supplementary Papers

The Education Ministry of Punjab has reportedly decided to abolish the supplementary examinations of intermediate and matriculation.

Instead of supplementary exams, annual exams will be held twice a year to facilitate the students, media reports have claimed.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Schedule for Matric and Inter Exams

The new exam system will come into effect soon. The first annual exams will be held as originally scheduled while the second annual exams will take place after the respective result declaration of matric and inter.

Students are likely to benefit from the latest move by the provincial education ministry since will save them from the embarrassment of a ‘supplementary exam’ tag on their educational certificates.

ALSO READ Punjab Exempts Differently-Abled Technical Students From Exam Fees

Earlier this month, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) had announced the schedules for the 2022 annual exams of matric and inter classes of all boards in the province.

According to PBCC, matric exams will start from 10 May while inter exams will commence from 18 June.