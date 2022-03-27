Legendary South African Cricketer Exposes India’s Conspiracies Against KPL

Herschelle Gibbs opened up about blackmailing from India to stop him from participating in Kashmir Premier League. At an event before KPL 2022, the South African legend revealed that Jay Shah threatened him over participation in KPL.

Exposing India’s conspiracies against Kashmir Premier League, Herschelle Gibbs told that he was threatened to be banned from cricket activities in Indian including IPL if he joined KPL. The ex-cricketer shared that Jay Shah sent him a message telling him to dissociate himself from KPL, otherwise, he would have to miss out on the cricket-related work in India.

Replying to the threats, Herschelle Gibbs advised Sourav Ganguly against bringing politics in cricket to which the former Indian cricketer disagreed. Despite blackmailing from India, Herschelle Gibbs will not only be seen in KPL’s second season but he exposed the negative side of BCCI.

Moreover, the South African star expressed his high hopes from the league claiming it to become the top T20 leagues of the world. Herschelle Gibbs also said that he will not abandon a hub of talent like Kashmir due to political pressure from India.

Herschelle Gibbs "Jay Shah & Sourav Ganguly sent me a message that if I went to Kashmir I wouldn't be allowed to work in India"

Kashmir Premier League is set to begin on 7 August 2022. 6 teams will participate in the tournament. Rawalakot Hawks are the defending champions, having won the first edition of KPL.