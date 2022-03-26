Pat Cummins Equals Record for Most Wickets by a Captain

Australian captain, Pat Cummins, has equaled the record for most wickets in a three-match series by a skipper. Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram held the record previously.

The right-arm pacer took a total of 12 wickets including his 8 wickets in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Before this, former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram had bagged 12 wickets in a three-match Test series against England in 1996.

In the first Test at Rawalpindi, Cummins had a tough time as the pitch offered no support for the fast bowlers while he took one wicket where the entire Australian bowling attack managed to get only 4 wickets in two innings.

The skipper then showed his class in Karachi Test where he got three wickets but couldn’t win the match for his side.

In the third and final Test in Lahore, the captain led from the front and jolted the hosts in the first innings with 5/56 while taking 3/23 in the second innings. He was also awarded player of the match for his brilliant display.

Meanwhile, Australia claimed the historic series 1-0 and it was their second consecutive Test series win on Pakistan soil. Usman Khwaja was awarded the player of the series for scoring 496 runs in five innings at an average of 165.33, including two centuries and two half-centuries.