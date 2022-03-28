KP Signs Two MoUs to Attract Investment in Tourism

In yet another step to boost tourism in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA) has signed two MoUs to bring investment in the integrated tourism zones (ITZs).

KP CTA penned the MoUs with Investment Tourism and AH Group on the sidelines of the ongoing Property Expo in Peshawar on Sunday.

ALSO READ Pakistani Boxer Successfully Defends World Boxing Council Title

Speaking after the MoU signing ceremony, General Manager (GM) Investment Tourism Umair Khattak said that the PTI-led provincial government has taken numerous steps to promote tourism in KP.

He added that besides tourism and economic zones, the province has immense potential to attract investment in various other sectors such as mines and minerals.

ALSO READ English Club to Offer Training to Footballers From Karachi in a Historic Deal

Abdul Haseeb, Chief Executive AH Group, said that ITZs present the best investment opportunity for both domestic and international investors.

He lauded the provincial government for making efforts to promote tourism including exempting ITZ investors from various taxes for a decade.