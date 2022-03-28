English Club to Offer Training to Footballers From Karachi in a Historic Deal

English football club, Swindon Town FC has signed a deal with Karachi Football Club to offer a fully-funded training program to young and aspiring football players in the country. According to the historic deal, Swindon Town will offer to train these players for two years in England.

So far, 26 Under-15 players currently in the Karachi FC have been shortlisted by the management of Swindon Town FC out of which 2 players will be picked for the life-changing opportunity.

Furthermore, two coaches, Mohammad Zubair and Basit Ali, have also been offered to take part in a two-week training program with the football club in England. The two coaches were handpicked by Swindon Town’s coach, Alex Pike who held various training sessions over the past week. The details of their training program will be revealed in the near future.

Swindon’s UEFA License B coach, Alex Pike revealed the details behind the fully-funded training program. He stated that while 2 out of the 26 shortlisted players will be offered the fully-funded program in England, the remaining players will be constantly monitored as well.

“I will come to Karachi again in May and then in October. We will pick two after some time but will not discard the rest of the lot. They will be constantly kept under training,” Alex said.

Alex concluded that there is a lot of talent in the country and they have to be provided with the right training and platform to enhance their skills even further.