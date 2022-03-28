Pakistani Boxer Successfully Defends World Boxing Council Title

Pakistani boxer, Usman Wazeer defeated Indonesian boxer, Ramadhan Weriuw, in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East Welterweight Championship in Dubai.

It is his second consecutive title victory in the mega event as the 21-year-old had defeated his Tanzanian opponent last year in December 2021 and had won the WBC Middle East title in Dubai.

Regarded as one of the best Pakistani boxers, Usman Wazeer belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan and is currently an undefeated welterweight boxer and holds the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) title.

ALSO READ Young Boxer Dies During Trials Due to Mismanagement

The young boxer took to his social media handle and said “Alhamdulillah. One more victory for my beautiful country Pakistan and Gilgit Baltistan,” ” Still champion of Asian title and undefeated. Thank you each and everyone for your support and love. Sab meel Ker bolo Pakistan zindabad,” he tweeted.

Alhamdulillah☝🏻.one more victory for my beautiful country 🇵🇰 #Pakistan and #gilgitbaltistan . Still champion of Asian title and undefeated. Thank you each and everyone for your support and love. Sab meel Ker bolo Pakistan zindabad 🥊🙏🏼👑💪🏼❤️ #stillchampion #asiantitle #asianboy pic.twitter.com/ZG0x3gIYCK — Usman Wazeer (@WazeerUsman) March 27, 2022

The GB-born boxer stepped into professional boxing back in 2019 against Moroccan Brahim Oubenais in Dubai, where the former won by a split decision after four rounds, claiming his first professional victory. Wazeer has participated in seven professional bouts and has so far remained unbeaten.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani rising boxing star, Asif Hazara has also claimed the Asian Boxing Federation title as he defeated Indonesia’s East Aluman by winning nine out of ten rounds.