Wahab Riaz Bowls 14 Deliveries in an Over [Video]

Pakistan left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz remained an integral part of the national team for over a decade but since 2020, he has been continuously failing to impress the selection committee.

In the first semi-final between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab, the 36-year-old pacer displayed yet another poor performance at Multan Cricket Stadium. Representing Central Punjab, the left-arm pacer bowled 14 deliveries while opening the inning with the ball.

While defending a total of 286 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the experienced pacer started the inning on a bad note as he conceded 21 runs in the opening over. He bowled eight wide deliveries.

It is pertinent to mention that in the play-offs against Islamabad United in the recently concluded PSL, Wahab Riaz who represented Peshawar Zalmi, conceded 52 runs in 4 overs and that expensive spell allowed Islamabad United to chase down 170 runs.

Before this, another Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Sami had bowled a 17-ball over against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2004 in Colombo where he bowled seven wides and four no-balls.