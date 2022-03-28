West Indies to Return to Pakistan Soon for Postponed Series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is expected to send its national team to Pakistan in June this year for the ODI leg of the series that was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting team’s camp.

In this regard, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are in talks to reschedule the three-match ODI series that is expected to be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi in June.

It is to mention here that the West Indians had visited Pakistan in December last for the three T20s and the same number of ODIs where they barely completed the three-match T20I series before the ODI series was postponed due to COVID-19.

Pakistan won the T20I series by 3-0 while the ODIs are under discussion which will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Currently, Babar Azam-led Pakistan is set to face Australia for three ODIs and one T20 international from March 29 to April 5 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore as per the revised schedule.