Descon Engineering Wins Large Turnkey Project from AkzoNobel Pakistan

Descon Engineering Limited (Descon) has been awarded a large turnkey project by AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL), Pakistan’s leading paint and coatings company. Descon has begun constructing AkzoNobel’s 25-acre integrated paints and coatings manufacturing plant at the Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad, Pakistan, and the project is stipulated to be completed within 18 months.

Descon won the project after an intense bidding process against nine other local and international Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies. Designed to handle the year-on-year increase in production volumes, once completed, the new manufacturing plant will aid ANPL in realizing its growth ambitions.

CEO Descon, Taimur Saeed, stated, “Our EPC division excels at enriching the value-chain with turnkey solutions tailored to meet the clients’ requirements. This win is another feather in our cap and solidifies Descon’s position as the country’s leading EPC company. We look forward to working with AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited to deliver a world-class variety of engineering services that this project has the potential to offer.”

“We have gained deep insights on AkzoNobel’s vision for sustainability, as this Green-Field project must achieve minimal environmental footprint and also contribute towards the overall growing ‘Green Revenue’ of Descon,” he added.

Descon’s President of Construction Division, Abdul Moeed Syed, remarked, “We must ensure the commercial success of this unique venture while mitigating its ecological impact. Descon is well-equipped to assist AkzoNobel in achieving its goal of reducing carbon emissions across the full value chain by 2030.”

Descon has an illustrious track record of executing many large-scale projects on an EPC basis since the early 1990s. It has the capacity to ensure world-class engineering designs to achieve excellence in manufacturing/procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance.

Descon is a Pakistan-based multinational conglomerate with businesses ranging in the engineering, power, and chemical industries. Its global presence spreads across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, from where new ventures are executed in Kuwait, Iraq, and Egypt.

It is an integrated engineering service and manufacturing company operating in Pakistan, the Middle East, and Africa and is in the business of delivering client-specific solutions for projects related to the energy, infrastructure, and process industries. The integrated package of services encompasses engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and maintenance.