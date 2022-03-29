Intel has Launched the World’s Fastest Desktop CPU

Intel has officially announced the world’s fastest desktop processor that can run at a max frequency of 5.5GHz. The Core i9-12900KS was originally teased in January at CES 2022 and now it is officially announced.

The “S” in 12900KS stands for “special edition processor” and it can hit up to 5.5GHz on two cores at the same time, bringing the ultimate performance to hardcore gamers. Its architecture is the same as the current Intel flagship Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads, and 30MB L3 cache memory.

The 16 cores are divided into 8 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores and the 24 threads are split into 16 high-performance ones and 8 efficiency ones. The Core i9-12900KS is compatible with Z690 motherboards and Intel recommends the latest BIOS updates.

The difference between the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS lies with the CPU’s base power, which is boosted to 150W, allowing it to reach a 5.5GHz core frequency. In comparison, the 12th Gen Core i9 can hit up to 5.2GHz with a 125W power draw.

Intel’s new flagship processor will be available starting April 5 for $739. It will be sold separately and will also be integrated into the systems of OEM partners. Intel plans to showcase the power of the Core i9-12900KS on April 5.