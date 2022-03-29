International Phone Brand Gionee Partners with Deploy in Pakistan

An exclusive agreement was signed between Deploy Pvt. Ltd. and Gionee to manufacture and distribute the famous technology brand Gionee in Pakistan. For this purpose, an event was held in the Karachi office of Deploy.

The agreement was signed by the founder and chairman of Deploy, Mr. Asif Khan, and Gionee’s owner and chairman Mr. Guangdong. The chief executive of Deploy, Mr. Zeeshan Qureshi, and Operations Manager Mr. Shaikh Mustafa were also present at the occasion. Mr. Asif Khan said that this is an era of technology, no country can progress without integrating technological tools into all wakes of life and especially telecommunication technology.

Moreover, industrialization is most important for the progress of the nation as it leads to the creation of new jobs and opportunities for the young generation. Mr. Asif Khan also appreciated the measures taken by GoP to bring Pakistan to par with developed nations by offering relief to new industries such as the mobile device manufacturing sector. He said that this exclusive collaboration with Gionee is of strategic nature and will add value to Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing and distribution landscape. The chief executive of Deploy, Zeeshan Qureshi, said that they will start the production of Gionee in Pakistan and simultaneously the Deploy distribution wing will handle the distribution of the brand. They hope that this exclusive collaboration will be successful because of its quality and affordable price.

Keeping in view Gionee’s legacy, they are confident to create space in the Pakistan market. The product has a unique offering at an affordable price, giving more options to the consumers of Pakistan. Thus, people will be interested in Gionee products, and Deploy’s operational excellence in manufacturing and distribution will provide confidence in the market. Gionee’s owner and chairman Mr. Guangdong ensured his cooperation and expressed his best wishes for success.