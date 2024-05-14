Brian Lara Reveals His Shocking Semi Finalists For The T20 World Cup 2024

Probably the greatest West Indian batter Brian Lara’s predictions are leading towards an underdog story in the semi-finals, his prediction includes Afghanistan making it into the last four for the first time in the history of the competition, while his final predictions include West Indies and India.

In Lara’s vision, the West Indies, known for their explosive batting and flair in T20 cricket, are set to make an impact in this World Cup. With power hitters like Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Russell, backed by emerging talents Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph, they were seen as a formidable force.

On the other hand, Lara’s choice of India didn’t surprise many. Led by the charismatic Rohit Sharma and fueled by a dynamic squad, India’s T20 prowess was undeniable. The team’s blend of seasoned performers and rising stars, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah, give them an edge.

“The West Indies should do well. They have a lot of individual stars and when they come together as a team they do well. India, with all their cry over selection, they find themselves in the top four. India and West Indies final is going to make up for so much wrong that has happened in the past.” said the former West Indies cricketer.

Lara’s semis lineup featured England and Afghanistan, showcasing an underdog story as the latter has never qualified for the semifinals in any major ICC tournament. England’s recent success in white-ball cricket, led by Jos Buttler’s astute captaincy and a deep pool of talent, makes them a strong contender. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s rise in the cricketing world has been remarkable, driven by its passionate players and rapid development.

The T20 format’s unpredictable nature means that anything can happen this year in the World Cup, but Lara’s insights added an exciting layer to the tournament’s buildup.

West Indies team led by Rovman Powell will kickstart their campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.