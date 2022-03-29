Mohammad Rizwan Predicts Alex Carey’s Next Move to Get Him Out [Video]

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is displaying his best with the bat, performing brilliantly behind the stumps and now he is also helping the bowlers, particularly spinners in getting wickets.

In the first ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the wicket-keeper batter helped leg-spinner, Zahid Mehmood, in removing Alex Carey when Pakistan needed some quick wickets.

In the 40th over of the Australian innings, Zahid was bowling to Alex Carey. Before the delivery that sent the batter to the pavilion, Rizwan had communicated the batter’s next move to the bowler.

The commentator, Michael Haysman, also appreciated the plan Rizwan shared with the bowler.

Rizwan telling Zahid "yeh reverse sweep maaray ga" and on a very next ball carrey gets out playing a reverse sweep..

Talk about mind reading.❣️#PAKvAUS | #AUSvPAK | #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Dk6yKL8Xvc — 𝗔  (@AbdullahGFX_) March 29, 2022

Earlier this month, Rizwan had also succeeded in his tactics to remove Steve Smith where the Australian batter was playing sweep shots against Nauman Ali.

Rizwan took an outside leg-stump stance and allowed the left-arm spinner to bowl a flighted delivery outside the leg stump. Smith was caught behind the wickets on the leg side.