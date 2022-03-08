Rizwan’s Plan to Dismiss Steve Smith Works [Video]

Australian middle-order batter, Steven Smith is regarded as one of the toughest batters to dismiss especially when he is playing on a flat surface. Teams have to devise a proper plan to get rid of modern Australian batting great.

On the fourth day of the ongoing Test match, Steven Smith was playing on 78 runs off 196 balls and was further consolidating Australia’s position in the match but Muhammad Rizwan succeeded in his tactics which helped remove Smith.

In the 125th over of the Australia batting, the left-arm spinner, Nauman Ali was bowling on a leg-stump line and Smith was playing sweep shots as Pakistan had blocked the off-side field. Rizwan took an outside leg-stump stance and allowed the left-arm spinner to bowl a flighted delivery outside the leg stump.

As per the plan, Nauman Ali bowled a flighted delivery on the leg-stump while Smith went for a full-blooded sweep shot but it got caught behind. Rizwan had positioned himself on the leg-side of the stumps in such a way that he took the catch with relative ease.

Talking about the first Test match of the historic series, the Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is heading towards a draw. On the fifth day, Pakistan restricted the Australian tailenders and bowled out Australia on 459. Nauman Ali bowled really well as he picked 6-wickets while conceding 107 runs in his 38.1 overs