OnePlus 10R is a Realme Phone in Disguise, Will Feature 150W Charging [Leak]

OnePlus will have a busy schedule for the next few months, given the approaching smartphone launches and the global release of 10 Pro on March 31st. Following this certain Nord-branded devices will launch in the mid-range segment.

A recent report reveals that the company is also working to launch the successor to last year’s OnePlus 9R, named 10R, which was an Indian-exclusive rebranding of the OnePlus 8T. Now, a new leak has surfaced detailing the smartphone’s key specifications and features.

ALSO READ OnePlus’ First Ever Tablet Enters Mass Production

OnePlus 10R Specifications (Leaked)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus 10R will sport a 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, with a 16MP selfie shooter located in the display’s punch hole. It will house MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset as opposed to previous rumors suggesting a Dimensity 9000 SoC. The leak also reveals that the smartphone could miss out on the Alert Slider, which has been a major feature of OnePlus phones so far.

For storage, the smartphone is expected to pack 8/12GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While in terms of optics, it is expected to feature a triple-camera system at the rear. This will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera.

ALSO READ OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Coming Soon for Cheap

One of the key selling features of OnePlus 10R would be its charging speed. The leak indicates that a variant of 10R will feature a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. Notably, all BBK-owned brands including, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme at the MWC 2022 confirmed that 150W charging would debut on their smartphones later this year. Since then, Realme has already announced the GT Neo 3 with insanely fast-charging speeds.

Interestingly, if the leaked specs of the 10R are to be believed, then the smartphone could just be a rebranded variant of Realme GT Neo 3 only with a different design. Another rumor suggested the Nord 3 will have similar specs, too. Given that both the companies are owned by the same parent group, it looks like these brands are planning to launch devices with the same hardware under different branding and with slightly tweaked designs.