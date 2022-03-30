3G/4G Users in Pakistan Cross 111 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 111.38 million by end of February compared to 109.72 million by end of January 2022, registering an increase of 1.66 million, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 1.85 million to 191.63 million by the end of February 2022 compared to 189.78 million by the end of January 2022.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 86.71 percent by the end of January to 87.17 percent by the end of February 2022. The total teledensity increased from 87.56 percent by the end of January to 88.31 percent by the end of February 2022.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 50.67 percent by the end of February 2022 compared to 49.94 percent by the end of January.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.607 million by the end of February 2022 compared to 6.712 million by the end of January, registering a decrease of 0.105 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 35.324 million by the end of January to 35.822 million by the end of February.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.561 million by the end of January to 3.501 million by the end of February, while the number of 4G users jumped from 26.953 million by the end of January to 27.483 million by the end of February.

ALSO READ Chinese Company Listed in Fortune 500 Global Starts Production in Pakistan

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 3.994 million by the end of January to 3.911 million by the end of February. The number of 4G users jumped from 20.385 million by the end of January to 20.801 million by the end of February.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.873 million by the end of February compared to 3.877 million by the end of January. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 7.653 million by the end of January to 8.099 million by the end of February, registering an increase of 0.446 million during the period under review.