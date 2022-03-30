Australian Star Compares Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

Australia’s leg-spinner, Adam Zampa believes that Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is one of the best batters in world cricket currently and his performances over the past few years have been on par with some of the best cricketers in the world including star Indian batter, Virat Kohli.

Zampa praised the star Pakistani batter and said that Babar forces the opposition to come up with different plans to get him out. He said that it is a difficult task to plan against Babar because he has the ability to play shots in all parts of the ground and the bowlers have to come up with something special to send him back to the pavilion.

The 29-year old praised fellow leg-spinner, Mitchell Swepson for his exceptional debut. He said that Swepson turned the tide in Australia’s favor in the first ODI as he picked up the prized scalp of Babar Azam. He added that Babar’s wicket is special for any bowler.

Zampa was magnificent in the first ODI against Pakistan. He picked up 4 crucial wickets as Australia convincingly defeated the Men in Green by 88 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

The 2nd ODI between the two sides is set to be played on 31 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Australia will be looking to win the second match and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.