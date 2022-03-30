ICC World Cup Super League Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss in First ODI

Pakistan suffered their sixth loss in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League as they were convincingly defeated by Australia by 88 runs in the first ODI. The defeat resulted in Pakistan staying at the 11th spot in the World Cup Super League points table while Australia climbed up ahead of Afghanistan in the fourth spot.

The Men in Green will have to bounce back quickly in the next two ODIs to make it to the coveted top eight spots in the points table. Currently, Pakistan are level on points with New Zealand who are facing the Netherlands in the ongoing three-match ODI series. The Kiwis are 1-0 up in the series and will be looking to register a clean sweep to move up the table.

Meanwhile, a win for Australia in one of the next two ODIs will not only ensure a historic series win but will also take them above India in the third spot.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Australia is set to take place on 31 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan will be hoping to bounce back in the series and level the series 1-1.

Here is the updated ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table: (30 March)