Travis Head Breaks Multiple Batting Records Against Pakistan

Australia’s Travis Head smashed the Pakistan bowling unit all around the park as he scored a scintillating century in the first ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Head broke multiple batting records on his way to a blistering century.
Head broke the record for the fastest century against Pakistan in Pakistan in ODI cricket. Head scored a 70-ball century as he broke the record held by Zimbabwean batter, Sikander Raza. Raza had scored an 84 ball century against the Men in Green in 2015.
Head’s 70-ball century was also the fastest century by an Australian player against Pakistan in ODI history and overall it was the fifth-fastest century against the Green Shirts. Previously, the record was held by former Australian cricketer, Cameron White, who had scored an 88-ball century in 2010.
Fastest centuries by Australian batters against Pakistan:
|Player
|Balls Taken
|Strike Rate
|Venue
|Date
|Travis Head
|70
|140.27
|Lahore
|29 March 2022
|Cameron White
|88
|119.31
|Brisbane
|22 January 2010
|Mathew Wade
|100
|100.00
|Brisbane
|13 January 2017
|Darren Lehmann
|101
|101.98
|Karachi
|6 November 1998
|Andrew Symonds
|103
|100.97
|Lord’s
|4 September 2004
The left-handed Australian opener smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes as he put Australia in a strong position in the first ODI. A win for Australia will help them climb up the ICC ODI World Cup Super League while Pakistan will stay at the eleventh spot after ten matches in the competition.