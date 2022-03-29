Travis Head Breaks Multiple Batting Records Against Pakistan

Australia’s Travis Head smashed the Pakistan bowling unit all around the park as he scored a scintillating century in the first ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Head broke multiple batting records on his way to a blistering century.

Head broke the record for the fastest century against Pakistan in Pakistan in ODI cricket. Head scored a 70-ball century as he broke the record held by Zimbabwean batter, Sikander Raza. Raza had scored an 84 ball century against the Men in Green in 2015.

Head’s 70-ball century was also the fastest century by an Australian player against Pakistan in ODI history and overall it was the fifth-fastest century against the Green Shirts. Previously, the record was held by former Australian cricketer, Cameron White, who had scored an 88-ball century in 2010.

Fastest centuries by Australian batters against Pakistan:

Player Balls Taken Strike Rate Venue Date Travis Head 70 140.27 Lahore 29 March 2022 Cameron White 88 119.31 Brisbane 22 January 2010 Mathew Wade 100 100.00 Brisbane 13 January 2017 Darren Lehmann 101 101.98 Karachi 6 November 1998 Andrew Symonds 103 100.97 Lord’s 4 September 2004

The left-handed Australian opener smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes as he put Australia in a strong position in the first ODI. A win for Australia will help them climb up the ICC ODI World Cup Super League while Pakistan will stay at the eleventh spot after ten matches in the competition.