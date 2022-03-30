Jazz Tops PTA Consumer Complaint Charts Yet Again

Data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that Jazz leads the chart with 8,020 complaints, followed by Telenor as the second-most complaint about telecommunications operators with 6,359 complaints.

Zong was third with 4,276 complaints. Ufone had 1,732 complaints against its various services. PTA also received 162 complaints against basic telephony, where 156 were addressed during February 2022. Furthermore, 578 complaints were received against ISPs, and 565 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by February stood at 20,398. Jazz is the largest cellular operator overall with respect to the ratio of subscribers, and hence the number of complaints was higher.

On the flip side, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 21,158 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of January 2022.

PTA said that it was able to get 20,769 complaints resolved, i.e., 98 percent.