Kamran Akmal Slams Selection Based on PSL Performances

Wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal has criticized the current structure of Pakistan’s domestic cricket, saying the time has come to restructure the system as it is not helpful for talented youngsters.

The opening batter, who has scored 13,369 runs in First-Class cricket, said that he does not see any top-class player who is the product of domestic cricket.

“It is been three years since not a single quality player came out of this system.”

The cricketer further said that Pakistan should ready backups for Azhar Ali and Babar Azam, saying, “We do not see any backup for Azhar Ali Babar Azam and other players.”

While discussing the importance of club cricket, Akmal said that abolishing regional and departmental cricket has severely damaged club cricket.

“Where there used to be 60 to 70 boys in the club, today five to ten children are practicing,” he added.

Akmal further stated that the cricket board is selecting players for the national side on the basis of the Pakistan Super League. “In the PSL if you hit two or three sixes or bowl two or three quick deliveries, you are selected,” Akmal rued.

He further added that Pakistan cricket can’t be improved until the board resolves issues of domestic cricketers. Some of the quality players are leaving the country for Dubai, England, and the USA after being disappointed with the system.