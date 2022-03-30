Karachi Police Busts Gang Involved in Sale and Purchase of Stolen Phones

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police arrested two members of a group involved in buying and selling stolen and snatched mobile phones.

According to the SIU SSP, Arif Aziz, police arrested Mahmood Khan and Meraj Al Hadi at Bacha Khan Chowk, Banaras, and recovered nine mobile phones.

ALSO READ CDC to Play Major Role for Launch of Shared KYC Project in Pakistan: Governor SBP

During the investigation, Hadi confessed to buying stolen phones at a lower price, changing the IMEI numbers, and selling them in the secondhand mobile phones market. He also revealed how he unlocks mobile phones that have been blocked by their owners.

The accused identified the group of snatchers who provide him with the stolen and snatched phones. He also named three shopkeepers involved in this business in Awami, China, and Zainab mobile markets.

ALSO READ 6 Pakistan Army Officers Embrace Martyrdom in Helicopter Crash in Congo

“A man named Ikram at Banaras China Mobile Market is an expert at changing IMEI numbers, after which they are sold to Mahmood, who later supplies the loot to customers in Quetta and even across the border in Afghanistan through Shafiq and Qudrat among others,” Hadi told investigators.

SSP Arif Aziz informed that a case has been registered against the culprits in connection with the sale and purchase of snatched and stolen mobile phones. He added that raids are being carried out to apprehend other individuals involved in this business.