CDC to Play Major Role for Launch of Shared KYC Project in Pakistan: Governor SBP

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, visited the Central Depository Company (CDC) to mark the successful operationalization of important projects for the Pakistan Capital Market, namely Roshan Equity Investment for Roshan Digital Account holders and Raast for Dividend payments.

Both the projects have been implemented recently by the State Bank in collaboration with the Capital Market and commercial banks.

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is a major initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan, and fully integrates the Pakistani diaspora with Pakistan’s banking and payment system to enjoy lifestyle banking and investment in the country.

Roshan Equity Investment is one of the products being offered by banks through RDA for investment in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. On the other hand, Raast is Pakistan’s first instant payment system that enables end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously. The state-of-the-art faster payment system will be used to settle small-value retail payments in real-time, while at the same time, it will provide cheap and universal access to all players in the financial industry, including commercial banks, microfinance banks, government entities, and fintech.

It is a significant milestone for the CDC and the entire Capital Market as the successful roll-out of these key projects of market development is expected to yield promising results besides affecting ease of doing business through innovative solutions, digitization, and efficiency of processes.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqir, said that the successful roll-out of important projects of national interest like RDA and Raast have been initiated by the State Bank of Pakistan and very well executed by commercial banks. He mentioned that CDC played an active role in the operationalization of Roshan Equity.

He appreciated the Central Depository of Pakistan for playing the crucial roles of facilitator, infrastructure architect, and information-sharing hub.

He said that this is only the beginning of our vision for the development of Pakistan’s Capital market. SBP is committed to working with SECP to support Capital Market entities in this regard. Adding further, he said that the new project of Shared KYC, through which resident investors can open Capital Market accounts using their Bank’s portal/app, will pave the way for wider outreach for Capital Market.

CEO CDC, Badiuddin Akber, thanked SBP and SECP for their continued support and patronage in achieving this milestone in its market transformation journey. CDC is already processing thousands of transactions related to Roshan Digital Accounts and RAAST for Stock Exchange, for which CDC acts as the information-sharing hub between the banks and capital market entities.

Now, for the “Shared KYC project”, CDC will again act as the information sharing bridge for the digital opening of capital market accounts through banking portals for Resident Investors with the objective of removing duplication of information capture and KYC processes, he further said.

At the start of the ceremony, Chairman Board of Directors-CDC, Moin Fudda, welcomed Dr. Baqir and other guests to CDC and highlighted the achievements of SBP under the leadership of Dr. Baqir. MD PSX, Farrukh Khan, also addressed the ceremony and stressed the important role of SBP in the development of the Pakistan Stock Market. Executive Director SECP, Musarat Jabeen, focused on the significance of collaboration between SBP and SECP.

Prominent personalities from the banking sector and Pakistan Capital Market also attended the event.