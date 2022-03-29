6 Pakistan Army Officers Embrace Martyrdom in Helicopter Crash in Congo

Pakistan Army’s Aviation Unit in United Nations Mission has suffered a horrible accident, resulting in the martyrdom of six Pakistani officers.

Those who couldn’t survive the Puma helicopter crash include six Pakistani, one Serbian, and one Russian Army officer.

ALSO READ Pakistan Officially Unveils Its Nuclear-Capable Howitzer

According to the details, the helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Major Saad Nomani, Co-pilot, Major Faizan Ali, ​​Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief, and L/Havaldar Muhamad Jamil embraced martyrdom in the crash.

ISPR has confirmed the news in a statement, saying:

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary , rendering supreme sacrifices.

This is a developing story.