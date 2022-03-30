Kia’s Monstrous EV9 Electric SUV Will Launch Next Year in Europe

Kia is set to launch the EV9 electric SUV in Europe and the UK in 2023. The new SUV will be Kia’s halo car that will dictate the design, performance, and technology benchmarks of its future models.

The full-size electric SUV will rival Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X, Bollinger B1, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and other similar SUVs. With a stature similar to Kia Telluride, EV9 will be a true goliath sprinting from 0-100 kmh within 5 seconds.

EV9 will also have an electric range of approximately 540 kilometers and fast-charging capability.

Details and Price

EV9 is a tall, boxy, and tough-looking off-road SUV as opposed to other luxurious electric crossover SUVs.

The front fascia, windshield, side profile, and tail of the SUV are all upright like a G-Wagon. It has sharp lines and a boxy silhouette that resembles classic offroad SUVs. Also, EV9’s rear resembles EV6 due to its wrap-around taillight design.

EV9 will also incorporate level-three autonomous driving. With its features, appearance, and performance, EV9 will be positioned as a premier product at a huge price. Nonetheless, it will make a fine addition to Kia’s lineup.