ITA Impounded Only 79 Unfit Vehicles in a Year

Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has impounded 79 vehicles in the previous year on account of overloading, emitting heavy smoke, and having unfit engines.

According to a media report, Secretary ITA, Asma took action against commercial vehicles traversing across main avenues of Islamabad including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, and IJP Road.

In his discussion with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Motor Vehicle Examiner, Inam Chugtai, stated that:

Authorities only dealt with commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 on dark smoke emission vehicles, over loaded loaders, and weak engine vehicles. Special examiner committees are appointed on the main highways, roads and bus terminals of the capital to examine the quality of vehicles.

He added that the government has instructed the authorities to show zero tolerance for any law violation. He claimed that the ITA has also booked several bus terminal managers for not ensuring hygiene and cleanliness.

ALSO READ Honda Set to Announce Another Big Price Hike for Its Bikes

While the authorities have become active in this regard, it bears noting that the magnitude of ITA’s intervention significantly undercuts the overall number of unfit commercial vehicles currently traversing the local roads.