Honda Set to Announce Another Big Price Hike for Its Bikes

Atlas Honda is gearing up for its second price hike of 2022, taking the lead once again in the series of periodic hikes from all bike manufacturers.

As per our source, the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) has notified motorcycle dealerships across Pakistan of the “suggested new prices” from Atlas Honda. The price hike is due to rising prices of steel and the depreciating local currency.

According to the notice, the suggested prices are as follows:

Motorbike Current Price (Rs.) Suggested Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 97,900 99,900 2,000 CD 70 Dream 104,500 106,500 2,000 Honda Pridor 133,900 136,900 3,000 CG 125 155,900 159,500 3,600 CG 125 SE 185,500 189,500 4,000 CB 125F 227,900 236,900 9,000 CB 150F 282,900 291,900 9,000 CB 150F SE 286,900 295,900 9,000

The source added that Atlas Honda will issue an official notification on March 31, 2022, and will implement new rates on April 1, 2022. This hike will place Honda CD 70’s price at almost Rs. 100,000.

Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, despite being highly profitable and successful, continues to deny people newer and better products. Despite that, their sales continue to skyrocket due to the increasing demand.

Industry experts believe that motorcycle sales will continue to rise despite the price hikes, as car buyers are now also shifting to two-wheelers due to rising costs. This implies that all bike manufacturers will continue to rely on their decades-old technology for minimized operational costs and maximized profits.