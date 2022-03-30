One Last Dance as Messi and Ronaldo Look to Fulfill FIFA World Cup Dream

Arguably two of the greatest footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will resume their bids to fulfill their lifelong dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup, in what might possibly be the last World Cup of their glorious careers.

The two superstars have achieved everything there is to achieve in the world of football but the coveted World Cup trophy has eluded them all these years. Messi came close to the trophy as he led Argentina to the final in 2014 but failed to win the all-important clash as Germany went on to lift their fourth title courtesy of an extra-time winner by Mario Gotze.

Cristiano, on the other hand, made it to the semi-finals of the competition in his debut World Cup in 2006. Portugal were unable to overcome France as Zinedine Zidane’s 33rd-minute penalty was the difference between the two sides.

The 37-year old was able to lift his first international trophy in Euro 2016 as Portugal defeated France by 1-0 courtesy of a sensational goal by Eder in extra-time. An international trophy eluded Messi for the better part of his career though, but he too managed to get his hands on an international trophy as he led Argentina to Copa America in 2021.

Both the players made their World Cup debut back in 2006. While Ronaldo had established himself as an integral part of the Portugal side, Messi was trying to break into the first team. Both the players fared well for their respective sides as both teams made it past the Round of 16. Argentina were knocked out by Germany in the quarter-finals while Portugal lost to France in the semis. Both Messi and Ronaldo scored 1 goal each in the mega event.

Four years later in South Africa, the two players failed to deliver again as Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16 while Argentina were trounced 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals.

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil brought around yet another opportunity for the star players to cement their status as the best players in the history of the game. The tournament did not fare well for Cristiano as Portugal were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament. Messi, on the other hand, was sensational as he single-handedly led Argentina to the World Cup final. However, his team lost in the final; so close yet so far.

Russia was the venue of the mega event four years later. Both the players nearing the end of their careers had their eyes set on glory but the tournament ended with despair for both of them. Uninspired performances of both the teams saw them get knocked out of the tournament at the Round of 16 stage.

Messi at 34 and Ronaldo at 37 will surely take part in the last World Cup of their illustrious careers this year. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will commence on 21 November and it provides yet another opportunity, possibly the last, for the two superstars to fulfill their dreams and write their names in the history books as the greatest of all time.

Here is the World Cup comparison of Messi and Ronaldo: