Babar vs Kohli: Star Batsmen Share Shockingly Similar Stats After 220 Innings

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli has been a topic for debate ever since the Pakistani captain ended Kohli’s longstanding reign on top of the ODI rankings. From August 2017 to April 2021, Virat enjoyed the top spot before he was dethroned by the star Pakistani batter.

Although the Indian batter started his international cricket almost seven years before Babar Azam, it is better to compare the two batters with the ‘at this stage of the career formula’.

If the stats are compared after 220 international innings, cricket fans will find the numbers eerily similar.

After 220 international innings, Babar Azam has scored 9,456 runs at an average of 49.76 while his highest score in a single innings is 196 which came against Australia earlier this month.

His illustrious career is laced with 21 international hundreds and 64 half-centuries. The right-hander has faced a total of 11,779 balls, while he maintained his strike rate at 80.28.

On the other hand, the former Indian captain had scored 9,480 runs at an average of 48.63 during his first 220 international innings while his highest score in an innings was 183 against Pakistan.

Virat’s first 220 innings included 30 centuries and 51 half-centuries. Virat had faced 11,971 balls while maintaining his strike rate at 79.19.