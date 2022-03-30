Oppo Quietly Unveils Snapdragon 680-Powered Reno7 4G

Oppo has low-key introduced the Reno7 4G on the company’s online store. The model will be the first to come with 4G connectivity as all Reno7 models are known to support 5G connectivity. Reno7 4G is considered to be similar to the Snapdragon 695-powered Reno7 Z 5G.

Design & Display

Reno7 4G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz for up to 2 fingers. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is HDR compatible.

The device is only 7.5mm thick, with dimensions of 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49mm, a fiberglass body, weighing 175 grams, alongside basic IPX4 splash protection.

Reno7 4G is available in a classic Cosmic Black and a Sunset Orange with a leatherette rear finish.

Internals & Storage

Reno7 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 paired with 8GB of RAM along with 5GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, and is dual-SIM but without a microSD card slot.

Camera

The rear of the device features a 64MP f/1.7 (79°) main camera lens with autofocus, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the LED ring light is located around one of the camera modules.

While at the front, a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner houses the 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera with an RGBW filter, the same as many other Reno7 phones as well as the Find X5 Pro. However, video recording is limited to 1080p @30 fps.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC that charges up to 39% within 15 minutes. However, a mere 5-minute charge is enough to last through 100 minutes of video.

Sales for the handset will begin on 1st April for $365. If pre-ordered, the phone will come with a free Bluetooth speaker and an option to avail a discount on an Oppo Watch.

Oppo Reno7 Specifications