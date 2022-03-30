Pakistan Drops Below Bangladesh in Latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

Pakistan dropped to the seventh spot in the ICC Men’s ODI ranking after losing to Australia by a huge margin of 88 runs in the first match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the latest rankings, Bangladesh moved to sixth after defeating South Africa by 2-1 in the three-match ODI series last week while New Zealand maintained their top spot after beating the Netherlands by 7 wickets.

However, England, Australia, India, and South Africa maintained the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots respectively. It is pertinent to mention that if Pakistan wins the second ODI against Australia then it will regain the sixth spot by replacing Bangladesh.

Talking about yesterday’s clash Australia’s inexperienced side defeated the hosts by 88 runs. Australia, with the help of Travis Head’s scintillating century and Ben McDermott’s half-century, posted a big total of 318 runs after they were invited to bat first.

In response, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitched together a 112 runs partnership for the second wicket but the rest of the batters failed to guide Pakistan home. Adam Zampa was brilliant as he took 4/38. Imam scored 103 off 96 while Babar scored 57 from 72 balls.