The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a large-scale operation against unhygienic restaurants across the Punjab province. The authority penalized eight eateries with heavy fines, while fifteen were given notices for improvement.

ALSO READ Gang Arrested For Supplying Thousands of Fake Eggs in Rawalpindi

The authority also imposed Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) during the inspection of high-end restaurants and hotels.

“The PFA enforcement teams visited 28 four and five-star hotels during the operation in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and other districts of Punjab,” said the Director-General PFA, Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

He further mentioned that the main objective of the investigation was to ensure that the eateries were in compliance with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and the provision of quality food was maintained before the start of the month of Ramadan.

The DG said that the food safety teams issued EPO to a hotel in violation of food safety rules. The eatery was fined for using expired and rotten produce for preparing food dishes. PFA also issued warnings to restaurants for having poor storage systems for dairy and meat products and unhygienic conditions.

ALSO READ Prices of Essential Commodities Increase by 1.1%

The PFA officials also came across eateries violating food labeling laws and food safety standards during the inspection campaign.

The PFA DG said that the officials are inspecting eateries on a daily basis to ensure quality food across Punjab. He further said the PFA teams are on the lookout for every food point that is not following the Food Safety Regulations. “The provincial food regulatory body is taking all measures to promote the food industry,” he added.