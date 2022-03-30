Wateen Telecom Plants 1,000 Trees at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

To improve green environment in the country, Wateen Telecom has supported the plantation of 1,000 trees at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore.

The plantation drive was organized in collaboration with the Govt of Punjab, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, and Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

Zafar Iqbal, VP HR and Admin, Wateen and Major Syed Kamran Hashmi Secretary, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate along with senior officials of the organizations were present at the occasion.

The plantations campaign aims to combat the adverse effects of climate change by helping to maintain groundwater tables, improve air quality and mitigate the impact of global warming.

Wateen Telecom has contributed to helping the environment for generations to come, by planting over 2,000 tree saplings in cities across Pakistan.

As a socially responsible organisation, Wateen Telecom also took some key initiatives such as Covid-19 vaccination camps, blood donation camps for children suffering from Thalassemia, and awareness sessions to educate employees on critical subjects such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), hazard management, traffic rules awareness, and positive parenting.