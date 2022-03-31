Motorola to Launch Four New Edge Smartphones in 2022: Leak

The Lenovo subsidiary introduced its first Edge smartphone back in 2020. Edge is Motorola’s premier series and we’ve seen several models in it including the Edge 30 Pro which was called Edge Plus 2022 in the US.

Now, recent speculations have revealed that the Edge 30 Pro will soon be out shadowed by an upcoming model code-named “Frontier”, which will likely be marketed as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra globally and X30 Pro in China.

From what we’ve heard so far, the company’s roadmap includes at least three more devices that will be launched in 2022. We’ll be discussing their spec sheets down below.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Frontier)

Edge 30 Ultra will house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which is rumored to be TSMC’s version of Qualcomm’s top chip. On the storage front, it will be paired with 8/12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM with 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Edge 30 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.67” P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The display will also feature a 32MP selfie shooter. Powering the smartphone will be a 4,500 mAh battery with support for a 125W charger, which was previously teased by a company executive.

For photography, it is expected to feature a 200 MP primary lens, which most likely will be Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1. This may be the highest resolution smartphone camera at launch and it will have OIS to boot. The primary sensor will be supported by a 50 MP ultra-wide coupled with a 12 MP telephoto camera.

Motorola Edge 30 (Dubai)

Then there’s the Motorola Edge 30 (“Dubai”). Earlier, we saw this one run Geekbench with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. This model will come with a 6.55″ Full HD+ display.

The Edge 30 “Dubai” will house a 4,020 mAh battery, however, there’s no word on charging speed as of yet. In terms of optics, it will feature a triple-lens unit headlined by a 50 MP main camera. This will be supported by a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP depth sensor.

ALSO READ Motorola to Break its Fast Charging Record Soon

Motorola Edge 30 (Dubai+)

Speculations also suggest a Dubai+ model, which will be revealed later, however, its market name is not known. This one is said to feature a new MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 chipset, which is yet to be released.

A key feature of this smartphone is that will be its stylus, much like the Edge 30 Pro. Whereas, on the battery front it will have a 5,000 mAh battery. So far, the leaks haven’t filled in details regarding screen size or charging speeds.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite (Miami)

Now, coming to the fourth model, which likely will be named the Motorola Edge 30 Lite (“Miami”). This one is expected to be the smallest with a 6.28” Full HD+ P-OLED display and a standard 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be super slim and is expected to be less than 7 mm wide.

It will come with a 4,020 mAh battery and will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. Edge 30 Lite is expected to pack 6/8GB RAM with 128/256GB of internal storage. As for cameras, it will have a 64+13 MP dual setup on the rear panel and a single 13 MP camera up front.