Pakistan Navy Commissions PNS HAIBAT Into Its Fleet

The commissioning ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s (PN) indigenously designed and built Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT was held in Karachi, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony.

Commissioning of PNS Haibat ⚓ 🇵🇰 Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS Haibat has been commissioned. PNS Haibat is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by 1/N pic.twitter.com/29ja8nCBQR — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) March 31, 2022

PNS HAIBAT is the first landmark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works without any foreign technical assistance,” the presser said.

ALSO READ Punjab’s Govt School Teachers Can Now Apply for Transfer and Posting

Speaking at the occasion, CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that the commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has matured with time.

He emphasized that the PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond to maritime challenges to ensure seaward defense and maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

The CNS also applauded the concerted efforts put in by KSEW, MTC, and Pakistan Navy for the landmark achievement.

ALSO READ Pakistan Facing 27% Water Shortage as Water Level in Dams Drops Alarmingly

Earlier Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem, remarked that being a multi-mission capable platform, the Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT will bolster Pakistan Navy’s maritime defense capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.