Punjab’s Govt School Teachers Can Now Apply for Transfer and Posting

The Punjab government has decided to reopen the e-transfer portal for the transfer and posting of teachers of educational institutions under the School Education Department (SED) Punjab.

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, announced the development on Twitter earlier today. He also shared the timeline for the entire process.

According to the details, the e-transfer portal has reopened on 31 March, Thursday. The last date to submit the documents for the transfers and postings is 13 April, Wednesday.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs) will verify the documents from 14 April, Thursday, to 23 April, Saturday.

The SED Punjab will issue official orders for the transfers and postings of teachers on 25 April, Monday.

— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 31, 2022

In 2020, the Punjab government had introduced a transparent and corruption-free transfer and posting policy for teachers of all schools and colleges in the province.

In pursuance of this policy, the provincial government had also launched an e-transfer mobile application that also lets teachers track the progress of their transfer and posting application and receive respective transfer orders.