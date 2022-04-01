foodpanda Partners with Extreme Commerce to Promote Vendor Acquisition

Enhancing the e-commerce avenues, foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery app, has partnered with Extreme Commerce to promote vendor acquisition where people can go and learn how to become a successful HomeChef with foodpanda.

A signing ceremony took place at foodpanda headquarters in Karachi to kick off this partnership.

Ahsan Malik, Head of HomeChefs, foodpanda; Binte Fatima, Team lead Restaurant Operations; and Kashif Jaffri, CGO, Extreme Commerce along with other officials were present at the occasion.

foodpanda aims to strengthen the HomeChef ecosystem in Pakistan through this partnership with Extreme Commerce.

Ahsan Malik elaborated on the collaboration by highlighting that it is in line with foodpanda’s vision to empower people with the right skills and do their professional capacity building.

He said, “Our aim is to make Pakistan the hub of international eCommerce by utilizing Extreme Commerce via both physical incubators and digital platforms to acquire new vendors and spread awareness through webinars, and open-house. “

“We will also be creating video content for their Video Boot Camp (VBC) platform to grow and empower HomeChefs ecosystem and facilitate food entrepreneurship in Pakistan,” added Ahsan.

Kashif Jaffri, CGO, Extreme Commerce shared his view at the occasion and said, “We are looking forward to working with foodpanda to economically empower people and create financial and digital inclusion for talented individuals of the country.”

He added, “We will create awareness and highlight this initiative through our platforms and generate economic opportunities for the masses. I believe together we can make a lot of difference and add significant value to the communities in which we operate.”