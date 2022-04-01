Marnus Labuschagne Says He’s Learning From Babar Azam

The disappointment of the six-wicket defeat against Pakistan did not stop the middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne, from appreciating Babar Azam’s innings, saying he learned a lot from the Pakistan captain’s masterclass.

While talking to reporters after the six-wicket defeat, Marnus said that he enjoyed Babar’s batting which was a fantastic innings.

“I enjoyed every minute of watching – it was a pity it was against us. That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings. “To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal,” he added.

In the second ODI, Pakistani batters outclassed the Australian bowling attack from the very first over and centuries from Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq helped the side to chase down the huge total with relative ease.

While appreciating Imam-ul-Haq’s scintillating display, Labuschagne said that if they had succeeded in getting Imam’s wicket early, it would have applied pressure on the remaining batting order.

“I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance. He batted us out of the game and fair play to him. It was a tremendous innings.”

Pakistan and Australia will play each other in the series decider match on April 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore while the only T20I is scheduled for April 5 at the same venue.