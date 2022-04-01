Babar Azam Breaks Record for Most Centuries by a Pakistani Captain

Babar Azam added another accolade to his name as he surpassed Azhar Ali to top the list of most centuries by a Pakistani captain in ODI cricket.

Scoring a match-winning knock of 114 off 83, the skipper surpassed Azhar Ali’s tally of three tons. Babar also became the first Pakistani captain to score an ODI hundred against Australia on his way to breaking Imran Khan’s record.

Babar led from the front and added good partnerships with the opener Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam had received a lot of criticism for keeping his strike rate low in the previous match.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to Set New Record

Babar and Imam’s centuries is the second instance that two Pakistani batters scored a hundred in the same successful ODI chase. Before that, Naved Latif and Inzamam-ul-Haq had scored hundreds during a successful run chase of 273 against Sri Lanka in 2001.