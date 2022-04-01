Suzuki Announces Shocking Price Hike for All Cars

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a massive increase in the prices of all variants of its lineup, with the latest price hike taking effect from today, 1 April, Friday.
This is the second hike Suzuki has notified within the first four months of 2022. Besides Suzuki, other automakers including Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda have already notified their second price hikes for 2022.
Here are the updated prices of all variants of all models of Suzuki:
Alto 660cc
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto VX (Base Variant)
|1,425,000
|1,306,000
|119,000
|Alto VXR
|1,675,000
|1,546,000
|129,000
|Alto VXL (Top Trim)
|1,886,000
|1,747,000
|139, 000
Wagon R
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Wagon R VXR (Base Variant)
|2,019,000
|1,877,000
|117,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,129,000
|1,975,000
|123,000
|Wagon R AGS (Top Trim)
|2,319,000
|2,158,000
|134,000
Cultus
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Cultus VXR (Base Variant)
|2,250,000
|2,030,000
|220,000
|Cultus VXL
|2,474,000
|2,244,000
|230,000
|Cultus AGS (Top Trim)
|2,662,000
|2,422,000
|240,000
Swift
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Swift GL Manual (Base Variant)
|2,694,000
|2,499,000
|195,000
|Swift GL CVT
|2,908,000
|2,699,000
|209,000
|Swift GLX CVT (Top Trim)
|3,169,000
|2,899,000
|270,000
Bolan
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Bolan Cargo (Base Variant)
|1,270,000
|1,165,000
|105,000
|Bolan VX
|1,283,000
|1,178,000
|105,000
|Bolan VX with AC (Top Trim)
|1,370,000
|1,265,000
|105,000
Ravi
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Ravi VX
|1,216,000
|1,117,000
|99,000
Jimny
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Jimny GA MT
|6,049,000
|4,590,000
|1,459,000
APV
|Variant
|New Price (Rs.)
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|APV GLX
|6,290,000
|4,675,000
|1,615,000