Suzuki Announces Shocking Price Hike for All Cars

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 1, 2022 | 12:38 pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a massive increase in the prices of all variants of its lineup, with the latest price hike taking effect from today, 1 April, Friday.

This is the second hike Suzuki has notified within the first four months of 2022. Besides Suzuki, other automakers including Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda have already notified their second price hikes for 2022.

Here are the updated prices of all variants of all models of Suzuki:

Alto 660cc

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alto VX (Base Variant) 1,425,000 1,306,000 119,000
Alto VXR 1,675,000 1,546,000 129,000
Alto VXL (Top Trim) 1,886,000 1,747,000 139, 000

Wagon R

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Wagon R VXR (Base Variant) 2,019,000 1,877,000 117,000
Wagon R VXL 2,129,000 1,975,000 123,000
Wagon R AGS (Top Trim) 2,319,000 2,158,000 134,000

Cultus

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Cultus VXR (Base Variant) 2,250,000 2,030,000 220,000
Cultus VXL 2,474,000 2,244,000 230,000
Cultus AGS (Top Trim) 2,662,000 2,422,000 240,000

Swift

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Swift GL Manual (Base Variant) 2,694,000 2,499,000 195,000
Swift GL CVT 2,908,000 2,699,000 209,000
Swift GLX CVT (Top Trim) 3,169,000 2,899,000 270,000

Bolan

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Bolan Cargo (Base Variant) 1,270,000 1,165,000 105,000
Bolan VX 1,283,000 1,178,000 105,000
Bolan VX with AC (Top Trim) 1,370,000 1,265,000 105,000

Ravi

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Ravi VX 1,216,000 1,117,000 99,000

Jimny

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Jimny GA MT 6,049,000 4,590,000 1,459,000

APV

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
APV GLX 6,290,000 4,675,000 1,615,000

 

