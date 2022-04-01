Suzuki Announces Shocking Price Hike for All Cars

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a massive increase in the prices of all variants of its lineup, with the latest price hike taking effect from today, 1 April, Friday.

This is the second hike Suzuki has notified within the first four months of 2022. Besides Suzuki, other automakers including Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda have already notified their second price hikes for 2022.

Here are the updated prices of all variants of all models of Suzuki:

Alto 660cc

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto VX (Base Variant) 1,425,000 1,306,000 119,000 Alto VXR 1,675,000 1,546,000 129,000 Alto VXL (Top Trim) 1,886,000 1,747,000 139, 000

Wagon R

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Wagon R VXR (Base Variant) 2,019,000 1,877,000 117,000 Wagon R VXL 2,129,000 1,975,000 123,000 Wagon R AGS (Top Trim) 2,319,000 2,158,000 134,000

Cultus

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Cultus VXR (Base Variant) 2,250,000 2,030,000 220,000 Cultus VXL 2,474,000 2,244,000 230,000 Cultus AGS (Top Trim) 2,662,000 2,422,000 240,000

Swift

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Swift GL Manual (Base Variant) 2,694,000 2,499,000 195,000 Swift GL CVT 2,908,000 2,699,000 209,000 Swift GLX CVT (Top Trim) 3,169,000 2,899,000 270,000

Bolan

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Bolan Cargo (Base Variant) 1,270,000 1,165,000 105,000 Bolan VX 1,283,000 1,178,000 105,000 Bolan VX with AC (Top Trim) 1,370,000 1,265,000 105,000

Ravi

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Ravi VX 1,216,000 1,117,000 99,000

Jimny

Variant New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Jimny GA MT 6,049,000 4,590,000 1,459,000

APV