Vivo X80 to Come With Proper Flagship Specs

Previously, specifications of the upcoming Vivo X series smartphones had surfaced online, and now Digital Chat Station had provided another piece of the puzzle focusing on the Vivo X80.

As per the leaks, the Vivo X80 will sport a 6.78” Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. While the upgraded X80 Pro is expected to feature a similar display, with a Quad HD+ resolution.

The report further revealed that the vanilla X80 will come powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset, instead of the Dimensity 8000 as suggested earlier. The chipset will be cooled by a 4,000 mm² vacuum chamber. Last month, the X80 was spotted with the Dimensity 9000 topping the AnTuTu and Geekbench charts, suggesting that this definitely is MediaTek’s best chipset yet.

Furthermore, the X80 Pro will also house the Dimensity 9000, while the Pro+ model will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead.

There’s also an indication that the smartphone will feature a special mode that helps run the popular Glory of Kings game at 120 fps. Maybe the X-series will take a page out of iQOO’s playbook.

The Vivo X80 will also feature an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. While on the battery front, the smartphone is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Given that the company hasn’t officially confirmed any of the leaks so far, all this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.